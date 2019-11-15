Therapy Dogs Sent to Capitol Hill for Stressed Staffers as Impeachment Hearings Begin

Pet Partners worked with the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) to bring some furry cheer to counteract impeachment stress on Wednesday.

The organizations said that the goal was to “offer congressional staff a break from the stress of wrapping up an exceptionally busy year,” and to demonstrate the “health and wellness benefits of the human-animal bond,” according to the Hill. Dogs were available this afternoon in both the Hart Senate Office Building and the Rayburn House Office Building.

“Who better to bring comfort and relief to the hardworking folks on Capitol Hill than a furry group of loving, intuitive, and bipartisan Pet Partners therapy animals?” the organizations asked. PIJAC posted pictures of the registered therapy dogs providing smiles free of charge. “Great to have so many staffers stop by our #pettherapy on the Hill event today!” it said. – READ MORE