Theory Circulating That Disney Made Trump Animatronic Look Like Hillary

Earlier this week, Disneyworld unveiled their new Trump animatronic for their “Hall of Presidents” attraction.

As expected, leftists hated the display, believing that Disney should have booted President Trump from the roster. The trolling on social media came swiftly, with people replacing Trump’s recorded speech with some of his less snowflake-friendly speeches. Others replaced the musicwith the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.

Some Trump supporters are also unhappy with the display, only for different reasons. Upon closer look, the Trumptron has some uncanny similarities with his former opponent Hillary Clinton. Some are now even speculating if Disneyworld, in their presumption, created a Hillary Clinton robot and then put a wig on it after Trump’s historic upset. A sort of rolling out the champagne before the game is called moment, a la Disney. Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ReveilleSoul1/status/943197729215401984

– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *