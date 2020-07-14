The woke ‘circus’: Charles Barkley torches sports leagues for caving to social justice mob

Basketball legend Charles Barkley is speaking out about the sports world’s decision to go woke.

As TheBlaze reported, for example, the NBA will allow players to display social justice messages on their jerseys once the season resumes later this month. Additionally, the phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be plastered on NBA courts.

Meanwhile, the NFL has said it was “wrong” to oppose national anthem protests.

But according to Barkley, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, sports leagues are turning their games into a woke “circus.”

“My concern is turning this into a circus instead of trying to do some good stuff,” Barkley told CNBC’s “Power Lunch.”

Barkley explained that players should focus their energy on making real, lasting change — not on social justice messages and who is kneeling during the national anthem. – READ MORE

