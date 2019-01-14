‘The Wire’s Gonna Trip Soon’: Biggs Says Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Declaring Nat’l Emergency

Rep. Andy Biggs said Saturday night that President Trump is “seriously considering” declaring a national emergency over the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump told Sean Hannity this week he has “the absolute right” to make such a declaration if an agreement cannot be reached with congressional Democrats on funding for his proposed border wall.

We have a massive Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their “vacations” and get back to work. I am in the White House ready to sign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

“This is a national emergency, if you look what’s happening,” Trump said Thursday, during a visit to the border in McAllen, Texas.

Trump’s visit to the Lone Star State came just two days after his address to the nation, during which he described the situation at the southern border as a “humanitarian and security crisis.”

“The wire’s gonna trip soon,” Biggs (R-Ariz.) said on Watters’ World. “ Pelosi and Schumer are not willing to negotiate at all.”

Biggs said that the “radicals” within the Democrat-controlled House aren’t willing to budge on Trump’s wall funding plan, and that the situation “is a real crisis.”

“President Obama declared [a national emergency] over Swine Flu, for Pete’s sake. I’m not saying that to diminish the seriousness of Swine Fflu, but we have people crossing our border by the thousands,” he said. – READ MORE