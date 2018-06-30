‘The Wire’ Creator Blames Trump For Annapolis Shooting

After wishing death on a Trump supporter earlier this month, “The Wire” creator David Simon has returned from his rather brief suspension on Twitter to blame Trump for the Capital Gazette shooting, in which a gunman who had a grudge against the newspaper opened fire and killed five people.

Even though the suspected shooter has expressed no political motivations for his murderous spree, leftists like David Simon say President Trump’s intense rhetoric toward the media is to blame.

“Blood today in an American newsroom. Aren’t you proud, you vile, fascist son of a bitch,” Simon tweeted.

“Whatever was in the shooter’s head, the US President stood ready to bolster and validate it,” he wrote. “We know this. It is on the record. The US President chose to declare to citizens of the republic that journalists of a free press were ‘enemies of the people.'” – READ MORE

