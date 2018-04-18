The Winning Just Keeps Going: CBO Credits GOP’s Tax Bill For Hiking Job Growth Projections

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) gave more good news that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that the Trump Administration and Congress passed last December: the CBO projects there will be 156.8 million jobs by the end of 2027, which is 2.6 million more jobs than it projected in its June 2017 Budget and Economic Outlook. Additionally, CBO credits the average of 1.1 million additional jobs over the next 10 years to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

As Guy Benson noted at Townhall regarding the latest good news: Between the across-the-board tax cuts benefiting the massive majority of U.S. taxpayers and this good news from CBO, it would appear that the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” was aptly named. And as a reminder, the job creation side of the reform package is largely thanks to the corporate tax cuts — which liberals have demagogued, despite their economic wisdom. Recall that Democrats, all of whom joined in lockstep opposition to the bill, are vowing to repeal this tangible progress. More than 500 US companies have rolled out new benefits, bonuses and wage increases as a direct result of tax reform, helping more than four million US workers. – READ MORE