‘The Whole Thing Is Falling Apart’: ISIS Capital Braces For Showdown With US Backed Fighters

FOLLOW US!



The Syrian Democratic Forces are entering the final phase of battle for the Islamic State’s capital of Raqqa as the terror group’s caliphate continues to crumble.

The terror group has a seen a series of high profile losses in recent months that mark a reduction by nearly one-third of its territory since President Donald Trump took office. ISIS now controls no major cities in Iraq after the loss of Hawija in early October, where nearly 1,000 terrorists uncharacteristically surrendered to Kurdish security forces.

In previous battles, ISIS soldiers refused to surrender to the last man and carried out dozens of suicide missions to inflict as much as damage as possible. “I believe if the governors are telling us to surrender, it really means that this is the end,” one fighter lamented to The New York Times. – READ MORE