The Whole of America Approach: Donald Trump Assembles Government and Private Industry to Fight Coronavirus

President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency in the United States on Friday, but he also demonstrated to Americans that both the government and private industry are engaged to help fight the coronavirus.

The president detailed what Vice President Mike Pence has described this week as a “whole of America approach” to fighting the virus, using the best of public and private resources to reduce its spread in the United States

The State of Emergency declaration opens up $50 billion in funding for the president, which he detailed in a press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Trump urged every state to set up emergency operations centers.

“You’re going to be hearing from some of the largest companies and greatest retailers and medical companies in the world,” he said, as top executives from health care companies and medical labs stood with the president.

The president focused primarily on increasing the number of testing kits available for sick patients who needed to be diagnosed for the virus.

Executives from Walmart, CVS, Target, and Walgreens promised to work with the president to increase testing levels and care for individuals.

“The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car,” he said. – READ MORE

