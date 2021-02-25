‘The Whiteness Scale’ Tells You How Much of a Racist You Are

I don’t know about you but I’ve always wondered just how racist I am compared to other whites. I’m curious not just out of a sense of guilt and curiosity, but because I pride myself on being trendy and up to speed on all things woke.

My curiosity is now satisfied. Barnor Hesse, an associate professor of African American studies at Northwestern University, has created this handy graph where you can place your relative “whiteness” on a scale and discover your true, glorious, racist self.

Mark Federman, principal at the East Side Community High School in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, mailed the graph to parents — no doubt thinking it would cement his standing as an anti-racist crusader.

Spectator USA:

Writing about his eight-point ‘ethnography of whiteness’, Barnor Hesse, an associate professor of African American studies at Northwestern University in Illinois, claims ‘there is a regime of whiteness, and there are action-oriented white identities. People who identify with whiteness are one of these.’

My problem is that I don’t “identify with whiteness” at all. I never give the color of my skin a second thought and try not to judge others based on their race. – READ MORE

