The Way Donald Trump Just Honored Barbara Bush Will Warm Your Heart

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of Barbara Bush’s remembrance display in the White House Saturday.

Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family. In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/AuJ3RLZyax — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Bush, a mother of a president and a former first lady, passed away on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.

