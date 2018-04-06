The Washington Post Reports That 36% Of College Students Don’t Have Enough Food To Eat. That’s A Lie.

The “Still Hungry and Homeless In College” report, authored by researchers at Temple University and the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, says that 36% of college students it surveyed are experiencing “food insecurity.”

This report, like the infamous Justice Department sexual assault survey from 2007 — and like other similar surveys, is fatally flawed: its methodology and scope precludes its data from being nationally representative, or even scientifically representative of the handful of institutions being surveyed.

The report itself notes that “obtaining the necessary data to create an “institutionally-or-nationally-representative sample was not possible,” and that the results “may not be generalizable on either the institutional or national levels.”

And yet the authors don’t hesitate to propose policy measures of a national scope; policies that would include tens of millions or hundreds of millions or billions of dollars of taxpayer funds.

Predictably, the Post’s reporter, Caitlyn Dewey, merely concedes that “measuring college hunger and homelessness is difficult,” but that the report’s lead author, Temple professor Sarah Goldrick-Rab, thinks her report understates the 36% figure; and that “several education policy analysts not involved with the survey said they believe this is the best national estimate.”

Perhaps, but there are no good national estimates of hunger and homelessness among college students, because, as the report admits, there’s no simple way to measure the data in a nationally-representative fashion. – READ MORE

