‘The View’s’ McCain Levels Co-Host’s Pedestal of Ocasio-Cortez: She and Trump are ‘Two Sides of the Same Coin’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has gained a lot of attention since being sworn into Congress, and the ladies on “The View” are putting her on a pedestal. But co-host Meghan McCain knocked that thought down during Friday’s show.

Co-host Sunny Hostin went on to say that Congress members should “absolutely” be Twitter-savvy,

McCain, however, said Ocasio-Cortez and Trump are “two sides of the same coin.”

“I will say, if you like what Ocasio-Cortez is doing with Twitter, I think she’s just like Trump on Twitter, I think she doesn’t care, she does whatever she wants, says whatever she wants, and it’s two sides of the same coin,” McCain said.

“So if you’re mad at Trump on Twitter, you gotta be mad at her,” she added.

Hostin didn’t agree, though, saying Trump is “mean and nasty on Twitter” while Ocasio-Cortez is “pretty effective in terms of sending out a message” on the social media platform.

OCASIO-CORTEZ GIVES DEMS TWITTER LESSON: She's been a member of Congress for only 16 days, but @AOC already has some of the most veteran House Democrats taking notes. The co-hosts discuss if members of Congress need some social media help. https://t.co/rSs9TTD5x8 pic.twitter.com/KUzelN8LUv — The View (@TheView) January 18, 2019