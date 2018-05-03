Entertainment Politics TV
The View Turns Into A Trump Hate Fest — Meghan McCain Reminds Them About Trump’s Approval Ratings (VIDEO)
The View was devolving into an anti-Trump hate fest Wednesday when Meghan McCain was forced to remind her co-hosts that many Americans support the president.
Sunny Hostin said that Trump “thinks he can do anything.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller