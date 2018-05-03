The View Turns Into A Trump Hate Fest — Meghan McCain Reminds Them About Trump’s Approval Ratings (VIDEO)

The View was devolving into an anti-Trump hate fest Wednesday when Meghan McCain was forced to remind her co-hosts that many Americans support the president.

Sunny Hostin said that Trump “thinks he can do anything.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1