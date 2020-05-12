‘The View’ tries to humiliate Dallas salon owner who refused to close her business—she flips the script on them

On Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show “The View,” the liberal cohosts tried to take down Dallas beauty salon owner Shelley Luther, but she refused to back down and quickly flipped the script on the smug leftwing women.

SALON OWNER SPEAKS OUT: Texas hair salon owner Shelley Luther defends her decision on @TheView to defy lockdown orders and reopen her business, telling us she “didn’t want to be the reason” her hair stylists “weren’t making money.” https://t.co/z4cip9m4Lm pic.twitter.com/asRmW3jN0U — The View (@TheView) May 11, 2020

Luther headlines populated airwaves last week when she reopened her salon and refused to close it amidst the coronavirus pandemic, even when sentenced to spending days in jail. After public outcry, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott freed Luther, much to the dismay of liberals around the country who thought she belongs in jail simply for reopening her business to feed her family. Unsurprising, liberal cohost on “The View,” Sunny Hostin, immediately went after her during Monday’s appearance.

“Shelley, coronavirus cases are already rising in Texas and across the country where restrictions have been lifted, and you’re worried about your staff and your customers,” Hostin said. “I mean, I would assume you’re worried about your staff and your customers getting sick, since there’s now an uptick because of people not following the rules like yourself.” – READ MORE

