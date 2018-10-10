‘The View’ Hosts Write Off Kanye’s Trump Openness As Mental Illness

There is an endless buzz around Kanye West’s conversion to MAGA hats, free speech, and meetings with President Trump in the White House. Thankfully, the hosts of ABC’s “The View,” who are apparently also practicing psychiatrists, were able to diagnose West’s political interests as a mental illness and “attention grab.”

Their conversation on Tuesday’s show quickly diverted from the topics West intends to discuss with the president (manufacturing, prison reform, gang violence, to name a few) to discussing how West suffers from mental illness, bipolar disorder, and a family who can’t convince him he has a problem.

“If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness… you have to get inside their head, which is an impossible task, and convince them that there is a big enough problem that they need to get help, and they’re not willing to do that,” host Abby Huntsman said. “If you’re Kim Kardashian, you feel for her in this moment.”

Guest host Yvette Nicole Brown acknowledged that she does not know when West has been on or off his medicine, yet proceeded to explain how his meeting with the president is strictly for the attention. “This is not even about the policies at this point. He just wants the attention. It’s an attention-grab at this point and I don’t know who around him — his handlers, his wife — can get to him,” she said.- READ MORE

During an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, host Harvey Levin begged Kanye West to take off his “Make America Great Again” hat to make him and others “feel better.” Kanye did not oblige, but instead sang the praises of the First Amendment and stressed that he will not be bullied.”I would love it, Kanye, if you would not wear that hat. It would make me and a lot of other people feel better,” said Levin. “In fact, why don’t we say, ‘Please take off the hat, Kanye!’ How’s that?”

“It’s not good,” answered the artist, who recently told a Saturday Night Live audience that he was “bullied” for wearing his Trump “MAGA” hat.

Levin backed off, agreeing that Kanye has a “right” to wear the hat, though he doesn’t like what it “stands for.”

“Exactly! First Amendment, baby! First Amendment! First Amendment,” yelled Kanye, before arguing with Levin over what the hat stands for.- READ MORE