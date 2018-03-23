‘The View’ hosts rip data mining by Trump campaign. Then Meghan McCain points out their hypocrisy (VIDEO)

While the longtime co-host formula of “The View” — one conservative outnumbered by a handful of liberals at the table — would seem unfair, Meghan McCain has been proving herself a worthy adversary all by her lonesome in the face of Joy Behar and her leftist cohorts.

To wit, when other co-hosts of “The View” expressed outrage over the data mining abuses of Cambridge Analytica — the political data analytics firm that worked onPresident Donald Trump’s victorious 2016 campaign — McCain wasted no time pointing out their hypocrisy.

“I don’t completely understand this scandal now in the sense that this has been happening since 2012. The Obama campaign did this brilliantly. They used micro-targeting and data mining,” she told her co-hosts.- READ MORE

