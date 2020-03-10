‘The View’ host Joy Behar slams ‘menace’ Trump, GOP over coronavirus: ‘Our government is screwing up’

“The View” slammed President Trump for his managing of the coronavirus on Monday, with co-host Joy Behar calling him a “menace to the world.”

Observers on both sides of the political aisle have accused the other side of politicizing the coronavirus outbreak in recent days and the ABC News daytime talk show was no exception. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg started the segment by noting that more cases have popped up around America and various public events have been canceled as a result

“But, apparently, the White House, pearl clutch, can’t seem to get their story straight,” Goldberg said as she pretended to gasp.

“The View” then aired clips of Trump speaking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters on Friday about the coronavirus outbreak. Trump had said that he didn’t want infected passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship to get off-board because it would increase the number of infected people – and the panel didn’t appreciate his remarks.

“When the numbers go up, it makes him look bad,” Behar said. “They’d go on land and that makes the numbers go up. That makes him look bad, the stock market reacts and he’s worried about his presidency.” – READ MORE

