‘The View’ Crew Denounces House GOP Letter as ‘Very Petty Revenge,’ Like Benghazi Probe (VIDEO)

The crew of ABC’s The View started the show on Thursday by reminiscing about Wednesday. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began: “We had a really great day yesterday because James Comey was here.” But live on the air yesterday, they reported that 11 House Republicans sent a letter asking for an investigation into Comey, his deputy Andrew McCabe, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Hillary Clinton, and Trump-loathing FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Sara Haines called it a “distraction,” and then Joy Behar went to Roy Cohn, a hated figure on the Left for his role in the McCarthy hearings into communist infiltration of government in the Fifties. Sunny Hostin denounced it as “very petty revenge,” like Congress investigating Hillary’s and Team Obama’s failures in the Benghazi terrorist attack. – READ MORE

