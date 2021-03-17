‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar insists Antifa is ‘fictitious,’ ‘doesn’t even exist’ (VIDEO)

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” claimed during Monday’s show that Antifa — a recognized violent left-wing organization responsible for much of the rioting damage to American cities over the last year — is “fictitious” and “doesn’t even exist.”

Behar made the incredible statement while the panel discussed remarks made last week by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) in which the lawmaker suggested he never felt “threatened” during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, but would have been more “concerned” if the rioters were members of Black Lives Matter or Antifa.

The host took issue with Johnson’s comments, saying, “If I was surrounded by people carrying weapons, people erecting nooses, screaming hang Mike Pence, bludgeoning a police officer to death, I might be a little scared. But Ron, no he’s not scared of these people. He’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist. He needs to go. He needs to go — and soon.”

Here’s ABC’s @TheView co-host Joy Behar claiming Antifa doesn’t exist during a segment on Sen. Ron Johnson’s comments that he would’ve been afraid of the Capitol rioters had they been Antifa. “He’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist.” pic.twitter.com/8SCtumxiZv — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) March 15, 2021

In attempting prove her point, Behar repeated the erroneous reporting that fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death.

