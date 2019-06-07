The TSA Has Been Allowing Migrants to Fly Throughout the US Without Proper Identification

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been allowing migrants to fly to other parts of the U.S. without proper identification.

The TSA was founded following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Since its founding, the TSA has clamped down on all air travel into the United States. From limiting the amount of liquids one can fly with to forcing passengers to be scanned or patted down, the TSA’s rules don’t seem to bend for any traveler.

But that seems to have changed.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, the TSA has been allowing migrants to board flights in the United States without proper identification. The TSA’s website lists 15 identification options that must be presented prior to flying in the U.S. if the individual is over the age of 18.

A TSA spokesperson told the Examiner that they were allowing migrants to board flights after crossing the border into the United States, as long as they presented their Notice To Appear (Form I-862) — a court order that is issued while migrants wait for their asylum hearing.


