THE TRUMP EFFECT: Protests Against Iranian Government Mount
Unlike former president Barack Obama , who turned a blind eye when Iranian protesters tried to mount their Green Revolution in Iran in 2009, President Trump has made his support for such sentiments clear. On Wednesday, protests against the despotic regime in Iran broke out in Kazerun; government forces responded with military force; reports said a number of Iranian protesters were killed by government forces.
#Breaking, May 16: Clashes in #Kazerun spreading. Sounds of gunfire heard, 3 killed, many wounded. ppl chant: "Kazeruni will die, will not accept humiliation." #IranProtests #FreeIran2018 @AP @AFP @ReutersIran @ncrius @nikkihaley pic.twitter.com/XbLEURVBhh
— Ali Safavi (@amsafavi) May 16, 2018
#IranProtests erupt today in Kazerun over mismanagement & suppression. People shun regime’s demagoguery w/ chants of “They support Gaza but betray Kazerun. Our enemy is right here, they’re lying when they say it’s America” (Film via MEK activists in #Iran) #FreeIran2018 #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/Afejapfij2
— M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) May 16, 2018
