THE TRUMP EFFECT: Protests Against Iranian Government Mount

Unlike former president Barack Obama , who turned a blind eye when Iranian protesters tried to mount their Green Revolution in Iran in 2009, President Trump has made his support for such sentiments clear. On Wednesday, protests against the despotic regime in Iran broke out in Kazerun; government forces responded with military force; reports said a number of Iranian protesters were killed by government forces.

#IranProtests erupt today in Kazerun over mismanagement & suppression. People shun regime’s demagoguery w/ chants of “They support Gaza but betray Kazerun. Our enemy is right here, they’re lying when they say it’s America” (Film via MEK activists in #Iran) #FreeIran2018 #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/Afejapfij2 — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) May 16, 2018

And there were allegedly chants supporting America – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1