True Pundit

Politics

The Trump Effect: Even President Obama Is Bashing Identity Politics (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

In a surprising turn of events, former President Barack Obama attacked identity politics while speaking about the legacy of late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Many found this speech to be a passionate condemnation of identity politics. – READ MORE

Since nobody in the mainstream media will do the work, Rep. Steve Scalise — the congressman who miraculously survived an attack on his life last year — reminded the American people of exactly what took place between Russia and the United States during the Obama years.

“President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point,” Scalise tweeted Monday.

A quick review of history is all it takes to reveal the stunning hypocrisy from the left and the liberal media on this issue. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The Trump Effect: Even President Obama Is Bashing Identity Politics
The Trump Effect: Even President Obama Is Bashing Identity Politics

In an unusual change of pace, President Obama attacked identity politics during a speech honoring Nelson Mandela.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: