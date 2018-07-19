The Trump Effect: Even President Obama Is Bashing Identity Politics (VIDEO)

In a surprising turn of events, former President Barack Obama attacked identity politics while speaking about the legacy of late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Pres. Obama: Democracy demands getting inside "the reality of people who are different than us." "You can't do it if you insist that those who aren't like you because they're white, or because they're male…that somehow they lack standing to speak on certain matters." pic.twitter.com/NHPR9cQmpQ — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2018

Many found this speech to be a passionate condemnation of identity politics. – READ MORE

Since nobody in the mainstream media will do the work, Rep. Steve Scalise — the congressman who miraculously survived an attack on his life last year — reminded the American people of exactly what took place between Russia and the United States during the Obama years.

“President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point,” Scalise tweeted Monday.

President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it's important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point. https://t.co/Fni4HSAAZn — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2009: President Obama and Secretary Clinton hit the reset button on relations with Russia. pic.twitter.com/5GafJAyww0 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2012: President Obama promises Russia flexibility on missile defense in return for “space” during his final election. pic.twitter.com/vcBPKc2M9v — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

October 2012: President Obama mocks Governor Romney in a presidential debate for saying Russia is our number one geopolitical foe; Democrats, Liberal Media join in. (video via @FreeBeacon) pic.twitter.com/D1d8lPMmJo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

August 2013: Russia-backed Syria crosses President Obama’s “red line” with a chemical weapon attack on its own citizens; President Obama fails to respond with force despite his original threat. https://t.co/sc3iRd4Jdg — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

June 2017: Senior Obama administration official admits they “sort of choked” when it came to dealing with Russia. President @realDonaldTrump won’t choke like President Obama did. https://t.co/UR33MRoJCo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

A quick review of history is all it takes to reveal the stunning hypocrisy from the left and the liberal media on this issue. – READ MORE

