The ‘Tolerant Left’: Kimmel Says Christian Baker Has Gay Job and Looks Like a Woman

Late-night “comedian” and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is a primary offender of this blatant double standard, and he provided an excellent example of the left’s hypocrisy on his ABC program Thursday night, according to The Daily Caller.

“Remember that baker from Colorado who won the Supreme Court case after he refused to make a wedding cake for the same-sex couple? Well he’s back in court because of another cake he doesn’t want to bake,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue.

“Jack Phillips filed a lawsuit against the governor of Colorado, this time over a gender transition cake — it was blue on the outside and pink in the middle — and somebody wanted to have this cake,” Kimmel said. “The Colorado civil rights division says he has to bake it for them. And he doesn’t want to.

“Which is really funny, because this is a guy who spends all day, every day, meticulously designing flowers out of icing. His whole life is gay. I don’t know if he’s worried the wrong cake might bring that to life or what.

“And I will add, this is Jack Phillips, the totally straight cake baker,” he said, showing a photo of Phillips. “You would think that someone who looks like the Reba McEntire version of Colonel Sanders would be more sympathetic to gender identity issues.” – READ MORE

On Tuesday, according to The Daily Caller, Christian baker Jack Phillips — who was recently handed a victory at the Supreme Court after the Colorado Civil Rights Commission discriminated against him on the basis of religion by fining him for not baking a same-sex wedding cake — filed a new lawsuit against the Civil Rights Commission. Why? Because the Civil Rights Commission has apparently issued a preliminary ruling penalizing him for not baking a gender transition celebration cake.

The Daily Caller reports: On the same day the high court agreed to review the Masterpiece case, an attorney named Autumn Scardina called Phillips’ shop and asked him to create a cake celebrating a sex transition. The caller asked that the cake include a blue exterior and a pink interior, a reflection of Scardina’s transgender identity. Phillips declined to create the cake, given his religious conviction that sex is immutable, while offering to sell the caller other pre-made baked goods. In the months that followed, the bakery received requests for cakes featuring marijuana use, sexually explicit messages, and Satanic symbols. One solicitation submitted by email asked the cake shop to create a three-tiered white cake depicting Satan licking a functional 9 inch dildo. Phillips believes Scardina made all these requests. … Three weeks after Phillips won at the high court, the commission issued a probable cause determination, finding there was sufficient evidence to support Scardina’s claim of discrimination.

Phillips has now sued, claiming violation of free exercise, free speech, due process, and equal protection. The lawsuit, by the Alliance Defending Freedom, asks for an injunction against the Civil Rights Commission and sues the head of the commission in her personal capacity. – READ MORE