‘The Thrust of this Article Is No Longer Correct’: NBC News Backs Down from Fake News Hit on Trump, Troops, Christmas

Nbc News Has Finally, A Full Day After Being Called Out For Printing The Fake News, Admitted That Its Article Published On Christmas Alleging President Donald Trump Snubbed The Troops During The Holidays This Year Is Incorrect.

NBC has altered its headline and story, changing their meaning to remove the original anti-Trump thrust, and added an extended editor’s note beyond the original editor’s note appended when it was first discovered to be an inaccurate piece. The new editor’s note admits in no uncertain terms that NBC News printed fake news, and that it was only leaving the article up in the interest of transparency despite the fact that “the thrust of this article is no longer correct” according to NBC News’s own editors.

The embarrassing mistake for NBC News comes as the media industry as a whole has attempted to critique Trump’s visit to Iraq, bashing the troops for bringing red “Make America Great Again” hats for the president to sign, and much more. It also comes as hostilities between Trump and the media are as intense as ever, with the president ribbing the media on Christmas Day via Twitter:

I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018