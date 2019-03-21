The Three Words From Christopher Wray That Has FBI Agents Disturbed, On Edge (Video)

Many folks inside and outside the FBI believed Christopher Wray would reform the embattled bureau and clean up decades of growing corruption.

But that ship has sailed for many FBI insiders.

Or it simply never was a reality in the first place.

Take your pick. One thing is certain: Wray’s recent attitude and cheerleading to FBI’s rank and file has left many federal agents distraught.

The chances and reality of turning the FBI away from corruption and political meddling are certainly dwindling under Wray, as detailed by Mike ‘Thomas Paine” Moore via on his Patreon show where he gives an insider’s perspective into the DC swamp and Intel agencies.

What are the three words Wray keeps telling his subordinates? See below.

Inside the FBI's Wray. Disturbing. A sample from the Moore Paine show with CrowdSource the Truth … pic.twitter.com/3uKgK586K6 — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) March 21, 2019