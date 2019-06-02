The Supreme Court could intervene in Dems’ attempt to remove Trump from office, Dershowitz says

President Trump may succeed if he follows through on his attempt to take an impeachment attempt to the Supreme Court, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said on Friday.

“Our non-lawyer president may be closer to the truth than his lawyer critics,” Dershowitz wrote in an op-ed published in The Hill.

Dershowitz, in his Friday op-ed, pointed to previous Supreme Court justices who indicated that the Supreme Court should intervene under certain circumstances.

“Finally, as applied to the special case of the President, the majority argument merely points out that, were the Senate to convict the President without any kind of trial, a Constitutional crisis might well result,” former Supreme Court Justice Byron White said.

"It hardly follows that the Court ought to refrain from upholding the Constitution in all impeachment cases. Nor does it follow that, in cases of presidential impeachment, the Justices ought to abandon their constitutional responsibility because the Senate has precipitated a crisis."