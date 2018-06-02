The Framers, though, realized that tariffs impeded the flow of commerce, harming consumers by raising costs. The Commerce Clause in the Constitution created a “free trade zone” within each state, ensuring that a state could not tax a person or business that had no say in the political process.

The Supreme Court has shaped Congress’ and the states’ authority under the Commerce Clause throughout the years. As companies like Sears, Roebuck & Co. and others developed mail order catalogues, the court decided that a state could force retailers to collect sales tax if the company had a store, warehouse, office or employee within the state’s borders.

If the company did not have a “physical presence” in the state — if the only contact with the state was through the mail or orders placed over the phone — the state could not force retailers to collect sales tax.

States argue that they are losing significant tax revenues because online businesses don’t have to pay the same type of sales taxes that brick-and-mortar stores pay. But this is simply not true — all businesses play by the same rules. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Online Shopping Overnight
The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Online Shopping Overnight

'Online commerce as we know it could soon radically change.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal