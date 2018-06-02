The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Online Shopping Overnight

Online commerce as we know it could soon radically change.

In a case it recently heard, the Supreme Court could eliminate the current requirement that a business have some physical connection with a state before the state can tax the business. If that were to happen, consumers would pay more for goods ordered online, small businesses and entrepreneurs offering services and products online would disappear, and people would have fewer options from which to purchase items.

The Framers of the Constitution included the Commerce Clause, which gave Congress alone the authority to regulate commerce between the states and to solve intrastate trade wars that arose during the Articles of Confederation.

When the Articles of Confederation governed the country, states placed tariffs on goods that were either imported from other states or traveling through their borders. Such tariffs were an easy way for state legislatures to raise revenue without answering to voters.

The Framers, though, realized that tariffs impeded the flow of commerce, harming consumers by raising costs. The Commerce Clause in the Constitution created a "free trade zone" within each state, ensuring that a state could not tax a person or business that had no say in the political process. The Supreme Court has shaped Congress' and the states' authority under the Commerce Clause throughout the years. As companies like Sears, Roebuck & Co. and others developed mail order catalogues, the court decided that a state could force retailers to collect sales tax if the company had a store, warehouse, office or employee within the state's borders. If the company did not have a "physical presence" in the state — if the only contact with the state was through the mail or orders placed over the phone — the state could not force retailers to collect sales tax. States argue that they are losing significant tax revenues because online businesses don't have to pay the same type of sales taxes that brick-and-mortar stores pay. But this is simply not true — all businesses play by the same rules.