The story of leftist prof. who mocked a dead Barbara Bush isn’t over yet

The saga of Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar’s hateful comments about former first lady Barbara Bush simply isn’t over yet.

Now, the embattled university that’s opted to honor her tenure and keep her employed at the institution will host college and community forum events about her offensive and disrespectful comments.

On Monday, The Fresno Bee reported that the university would be holding campus and community forums to address Jarrar’s social media behaviors concerning Bush.

A statement from Fresno State President Joseph Castro, obtained by the outlet, reads:

The past couple of weeks have proven to be challenging for many colleagues on campus as the University experienced the aftermath of a professor sending out offensive and poorly timed messages after former First Lady Barbara Bush’s passing.

I have decided to forgo a previously scheduled Administration Roundtable meeting this Wednesday, May 2 and instead invite all of you to a Campus Forum that day at 10 a.m. in North Gym 118. Dr. Thomas Holyoke, chair of the Fresno State Academic Senate, and Blake Zante, president of ASI, will join members of my leadership team and me for the forum. – READ MORE

