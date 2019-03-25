The Steele/Mueller nightmare is over … and should be

“Our long national nightmare is over,” as was said in 1974 — but this time it ends far closer to vindication than to resignation.

After an exhaustive investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller did not find that “the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.” No, the president of the United States was not a Russian agent. More than two years of speculative stories and lurid headlines turned out to have no factual basis, and there are no further indictments under seal or recommended.

If Mueller concluded that there was no evidence of collusion, it’s time for all Americans to accept this conclusion and move on to the business of this country. If Democrats now ignore Mueller’s most basic and clear finding, they risk serious electoral setbacks, and experienced political leaders know this.

When this started, I urged people to read the Steele dossier published by BuzzFeed. It was clearly preposterous, making easily disproved, wild and salacious accusations that had not been verified and would never be verified. It was a yarn fit for our times, spun by haters of a presidential candidate on a mission to prevent his election and to unseat him if he did get elected. It was then the Strzok/Page texts that caused me and many others to fundamentally question what was behind this investigation and whether it was based more on politics than facts. There turned out to be no underlying facts.

Partisanship should not extend to bending the truth. Whether you voted for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton or another presidential candidate, you need to disentangle yourself from the endless false conspiracies that have infected the country, dominated our news and whipped up the public, dividing us all. There was never a secret computer server in Trump Tower serving as a link to Russia. Michael Cohen was not told by the president to lie to Congress, nor did he ever go to Prague. Nothing happened in a Moscow hotel room once stayed in by President Obama.

Yes, Donald Trump hired some tax evaders, liars and scoundrels. Some Russian-based operatives were out to divide our country and sought to confuse our voters. But those email-hacking operations were small potatoes compared to the massive, multibillion-dollar campaigns that filled the airwaves daily with their messages and the weeklong political conventions. We should stop further foreign attempts to toy with our elections, but they were not instigated nor coordinated by President Trump.