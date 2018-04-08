The Sports World Loved “Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 34 Debut & Performance (VIDEO)

Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania debut next to Kurt Angle was a huge success. Not only did she win, her mixed-gender tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tore the house down. At WrestleMania! Her emotions, physicality, timing… It was all fantastic. Her match was thrilling. It didn’t hurt that she had two of the best-ever to help her along the way, but the fans that doubted Ronda in the leadup to WrestleMania have to hold their tongues for now, because her performance was spectacular.

Wrestling fans have embraced her, and the fighters and community she left are clearly impressed by what she’s done in the squared circle, from the MMA media to the fighters themselves (especially Dana White):

The reaction here at a London viewing party when Ronda Rousey tapped out Stephanie McMahon. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MSkBrj5g3g — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 9, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1