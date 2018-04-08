True Pundit

The Sports World Loved “Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 34 Debut & Performance (VIDEO)

Posted on
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania debut next to Kurt Angle was a huge success. Not only did she win, her mixed-gender tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tore the house down. At WrestleMania! Her emotions, physicality, timing… It was all fantastic. Her match was thrilling. It didn’t hurt that she had two of the best-ever to help her along the way, but the fans that doubted Ronda in the leadup to WrestleMania have to hold their tongues for now, because her performance was spectacular.

Wrestling fans have embraced her, and the fighters and community she left are clearly impressed by what she’s done in the squared circle, from the MMA media to the fighters themselves (especially Dana White):

