The SIX Tweets That Foretold Horowitz Would Whitewash the IG Report on FBI’s FISA Abuse of Trump

While all others in the right-wing media were spinning tales of prison time for FBI officials entangled in the FISA-abuse case, True Pundit predicted the opposite.

And again, we were correct. While the Inspector General cannot put folks in prison, its reports can certainly open the door to criminal prosecutions. No doors were opened on Monday and in fact, many were closed.

Slammed shut by Michael Horowitz.

Few saw that coming. Even President Trump hyped the report in a Sunday Tweet. Perhaps Trump should read Thomas Paine more often instead of the dopes on FOX News.

For the first Tweet, we journey back to June 2018 — 18 months ago.

Wray won't even release the names of the anti-Trump FBI agents in the IG report. Horowitz won't either. Yeah they're really gonna clean up the FBI. Hahahahaha. Sure they are. Nothing says cleaning house like protecting nefarious government employees. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) June 19, 2018

We have been sold out by Horowitz before so I'll wait and see the IG report first before I trumpet his work. Some pundits just like to stir the pot out there with nonsense but never seem to get much right. I'll wait, see if Horowitz refers anyone in FBI for criminal prosecution. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) November 12, 2019

I would chill on your expectations for the Horowitz IG report … this dope has let Comey, McCabe & friends off the hook before and I would expect it to happen again. DC idiots rarely change their spots/colors. The DOJ criminal probe is what matters. Horowitz & IG = paper tigers. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) November 22, 2019

The ICIG is possibly more corrupt than the DOJ itself. Keep your pants on, folks. Comey & McCabe are probably playing golf with Horowitz as we speak. https://t.co/X2Tl5V7fEC — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) November 22, 2019

Horowitz, as I said, is in this cabal. He's a protector. Stop listening to idiots who tell you otherwise. They have been wrong about just about every damn thing linked to DOJ & FBI since 2016. Find GOOD sources and discount all others. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) December 4, 2019

There's a reason Comey isn't worried about FISA warrants. Insiders attest he DOES NOT have a reason to be. Expect redactions in the IG report regarding classified material but in that material Comey may have acted within law. Don't shoot the messenger. Interesting twist if true. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) December 4, 2019

