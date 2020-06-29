‘The Simpsons’ Will No Longer Allow White Actors to Voice Non-White Characters

The Simpsons on Fox will no longer allow white actors to voice non-white roles — a decision that is likely to impact a range of beloved supporting characters on the long-running animated series including Dr. Julius Hibbert, Carl Carlson, Judge Roy Snyder, and the Bumblebee Man.

“Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” Fox said in a statement on Friday. The move follows a decision by Fox’s Family Guy to recast the role of Cleveland Brown, a black character who was voiced by actor Mike Henry, who is white.

The Simpsons already went through a racial upheaval earlier this year when actor Hank Azaria bowed to growing pressure and announced that he was no longer going to voice the role of Apu, the Kwik-E Mart convenience store clerk who hails from India.

On the series, Azaria also plays Carl Carlson, one of Homer’s work pals, as well as the Bumblebee Man. Dr. Hibbert is voiced by Harry Shearer, who also voices Judge Snyder. – READ MORE

