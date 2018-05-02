True Pundit

‘The Simpsons’ Creator Refuses To Shelve Apu: ‘People Love To Pretend They’re Offended’

Posted on
In a recent interview with USA Today, Groening essentially told SJWs demanding he apologize for the character Apu to take their outrage and, well….you get the idea.

Rather than cave to the social justice mob, “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening essentially flipped Kondabolu the bird in a recent episode depicting the show’s most progressive character Lisa telling the critics to take their outrage elsewhere.

“I’m proud of what we do on the show,” said Groening. “And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended.” READ MORE

Who would have thought that "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening would become a crusader against political correctness?

Daily Wire Daily Wire
