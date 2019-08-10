The remains of an American hero were finally flown home from Vietnam this week. His son was the pilot.

Fifty-two years ago, Air Force Maj. Roy Knight Jr. flew out of Dallas Love Field headed to Vietnam to fight for his country. The airman’s son, Bryan — only 5 years old at the time — was at the airport to see his father off.

Bryan never saw his father again, but yesterday, he was the Southwest Airlines pilot who flew his dad’s remains back into the very airport his father had departed from so long ago.

Washington Bureau Chief Jackson Proskow of Canada’s Global News was waiting for his flight out of Dallas Love Field on Thursday, when a gate agent — voice cracking — announced the homecoming of now-Col. Knight over the intercom.

According to Proskow, “The entire airport fell silent” as the flag-draped casket holding the remains of Col. Knight was met by his loved ones and delivered into the arms of a military honor guard. After that, Proskow recalled, the emotional gate agent “struggled to say what came next: ‘Today the pilot of the plane bringing Col. Knight home, is his son.” – READ MORE