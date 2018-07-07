True Pundit

The Red Hen fully booked at reopening after Sanders controversy, despite protesters

The Lexington restaurant opened its doors for dinner for the first time in nearly two weeks after it gained national attention for refusing to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and asking her to leave.

On June 22, Red Hen co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told Sanders the restaurant has “certain standards” that it has to uphold “such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation.” She reportedly cited the Trump White House’s “inhumane and unethical” actions.

But the protesters and national attention didn’t seem to stop diners from returning to the establishment. A sign hanging in the window of the Red Hen said that the restaurant was fully booked for the evening, according to Virginia First.

“It’s our neighborhood restaurant, and it’s the best food in town,” diner Arlene White told The Roanoke Times. White had to walk through the group of protesters to enter the restaurant and inquire about getting a table.

Others showed up to support the message Wilkinson sent when she refused service to Sanders.

“I thought it was very brave what the owner did,” Don Mandelkorn, who stopped by the restaurant Thursday in hopes of dining there, told the Times.

“It probably didn’t come easy. It was probably a difficult decision, but we wanted to support what she did, the actions she took.” – READ MORE

