THE REBELLION EXPLODES: 22,000+ Pro-Gun Activists Flood Virginia’s Capital To Push Back On Democrat Extremism

The ground swell of intense resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extremist anti-Second Amendment agenda exploded to new highs on Monday during a pro-freedom rally in Richmond as tens of thousands of armed pro-freedom activists attended the rally.

The event, held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, came in response to Democrats in the state pushing an extreme agenda that has included the idea of confiscating legally owned firearms from law-abiding citizens.

Initial estimates suggested at least 22,000 pro-gun activists attended the event, “6,000 on Capitol Square and 16,000 outside the security gates,” NBC News reported.

Pictures and videos from the event showed the stunning level of support for the Second Amendment that showed up in Richmond – read more