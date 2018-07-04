The Ratings Are In After Three Months of David Hogg Boycotts — Ingraham Just Keeps Winning

In the second quarter of 2018, Fox News host Laura Ingraham continued to see rising ratings despite losing advertisers and facing some backlash from critics like Parkland survivor David Hogg.

Hogg announced his boycott at the end of March, apparently in an attempt to spite Ingraham for teasing him about his lack of college acceptances.

But despite the attacks, Ingraham had her best quarter yet with an average of 2.654 million total viewers from April to June. Her show, “The Ingraham Angle,” ranked among the top four cable news programs for both total viewers and the key 25-54 age demographic.

According to Nielsen data, Ingraham saw a nearly 10 percent increase among that demographic — rising from 503,000 in the first quarter to 544,000 in the second quarter of 2018.

As IJR previously reported, Hogg’s boycott — although targeted at advertisers — didn’t seem to impact Ingraham’s ratings. If anything, his criticism appeared to attract viewers.

When Ingraham returned to a vacation she took following Hogg’s comments, she saw an increase of nearly 1 million viewers.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1