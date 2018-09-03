The President’s Chill Response to Trump-Bashing at McCain Funeral Shows He’s Not Letting the Haters Get to Him

President Trump issued a four-word reply Saturday after several speakers at weekend funerals for singer Aretha Franklin and U.S. Sen. John McCain made him a focus of their remarks.

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president tweeted around 7 p.m. ET.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

Earlier Saturday, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Republican, had alluded to Trump’s slogan during her eulogy for her father, who died of brain cancer at age 81 on Aug. 25.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” McCain said at a memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington. – READ MORE

