The Pentagon wants AI to detect nuclear threats before they happen

The Pentagon is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in its efforts to put a stop to nuclear threats. The goal of the new program is to offer the military advanced information about a potential risk, and ample time for politicians to find diplomatic solutions.

The secret program wasn’t reported on in the past, Reuters reports, and it could help the US deal with threats from North Korea and other nations with nuclear capabilities.

The goal of the project is for AI to quickly interpret massive amounts of data coming from satellites and other sources and determine whether a nuclear threat is real.

The Trump administration has apparently proposed tripling funding in next year’s budget to $83 million for one of the AI-driven missile programs.

The pilot project is focused on North Korea, something that hasn’t been reported before. “Washington is increasingly concerned about Pyongyang’s development of mobile missiles that can be hidden in tunnels, forests, and caves,” and the AI system would help generate early discoveries of potential attacks as well as alerts. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1