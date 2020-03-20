‘The Party Is Over’: Florida Governor Shuts Down Spring Break (VIDEO)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R.) announced the state’s beaches will be closed to prevent defiant spring breakers from congregating and spreading the coronavirus, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“The message I think for spring breakers is the party is over in Florida,” DeSantis said on Fox & Friends Thursday. “You’re not going to be able to congregate on any beach in the state. Many of the hot spots that people like to go to, whether it’s Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Clearwater Beach are closed entirely for the time being.”

On Wednesday the governor called for bars and clubs to close down, and for restaurants to limit their capacity. – READ MORE

