The opioid crisis is raging, and a border wall is an important part of the answer

One year ago, 27-year-old Amber DeSisti was found frozen outside the Bradford County, Pa., courthouse after she died from an opioid overdose. About a year before, just a few miles away, Ben Kinsman, 28, had been found dead outside his parent’s home after he overdosed and frozeon another cold night.

DeSisti’s body had been dumped near a portable toilet; Kinsman appeared to be trying to make it home for help when he died. Their stories are far too common, and they are proof there is a crisis at the southern border that requires integrated security — including a wall, technology, and more personnel.

More than 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017, and more than two-thirds of the deaths involved opioids. Like many people across America, I see the devastating results up close here at home. In early January, nine opioid addicts overdosed and three died in 48 hours in nearby Buffalo, and the school just down the road from me has become known as “Heroin High.”

So, there is indeed a crisis at the Mexico-United States border fueling President Trump’s call for a wall: That’s where most illicit opioids are smuggled in, and it’s created a terrible crisis across America.

Local government officials certainly know it.

Doug McLinko, a Bradford County commissioner from DeSisti and Kinsman's hometown, told me the vast majority of opioids come to his rural area from Mexico, citing statistics from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a drug-prohibition enforcement program run by the United States Office of National Drug Control Policy.