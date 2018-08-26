The Onion Mocks Meghan McCain As Her Father Ceases Treatment: Forced Into ‘Socialist Nightmare’ of ‘Empathy’

The Onion, a satirical news site, caused some outrage on Friday when it mocked ‘The View’ host Meghan McCain just after she announced that her father Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has elected to cease treatment for his terminal brain cancer:

While many, like comedian Kathy Griffin, appeared to put aside politics amid the news, The Onion seemed to think it was the perfect opportunity to mock Meghan McCain for her conservative beliefs.

Meghan McCain Forced To Live Out Socialist Nightmare Of Empathy For Sick Person https://t.co/Cyxqt2Bm2D pic.twitter.com/UEboU4hf2Q — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 24, 2018

“Meghan McCain Forced to Live Out Socialist Nightmare of Empathy for Sick Person,” the site said, apparently deriding McCain for her conservative beliefs about government-regulated health care – READ MORE

Online media company Vox published an article trashing Sen. John McCain less than an hour after his tragic death following a long battle with brain cancer.

The Arizona Republican and war hero passed away on Saturday night and received beautiful tributes from his family, friends and colleagues.

Vox, however, decided to immediately criticize McCain for choosing Alaska Governor Sarah Palin to be his running mate during the 2008 presidential election.

Yeah @ezraklein we’re not going to let you just memory hole that one. Your website is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/1diH8sBAwW — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2018

“McCain empowered a demagogue who put the Republican Party on the path to Donald Trump,” politics editor Laura McGann wrote. – READ MORE