The Obamas Are Raking In The Cash Post-Presidency. Here’s How Much Insiders Say They’re Bringing In.

According to insiders, the Obamas are cashing in on the presidency in a way that may be outpacing even the Clintons. Along with speaking fees of around $400,000 a gig, the Obamas just reportedly nailed down a massive contract with Netflix to go along with their even larger book contract.

In its report on how the Obamas were able to secure their big deal with Netflix — through a former campaign donation bundler to whom Obama gave the U.S. ambassadorship in the Bahamas from 2009 to 2011 — the New York Post highlights some of the eye-popping numbers.

The Netflix deal, an entertainment industry insider told the Post, could be valued at $50 million. How much of that money will end up directly in the pockets of the Obamas is unclear, but the company the couple formed to broker the deal, Higher Ground Productions LLC, will surely not have a cash flow problem anytime soon.

And the huge Netflix contract isn’t the biggest deal the Obamas have landed: They’ve also reportedly signed a joint book deal with Penguin Random House valued at over $65 million. Michelle’s memoir, the first book planned in the series, is supposed to be released in November.- READ MORE

