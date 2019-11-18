The Next Frontier? University and College Union Says Anyone Can ‘Self-Identify’ as Black

The University and College Union (UCU) has declared that anyone can “self-identify” as “black, disabled, LGBT+ or women”.

“UCU has a long history (from predecessor unions) of enabling members to self-identify whether that is being black, disabled, LGBT+ or women ,” a six-page position statement from the union, which “represents over 120,000 academics, lecturers, trainers, instructors, researchers, managers, administrators, computer staff, librarians and postgraduates in universities, colleges, prisons, adult education and training organisations across the UK.”

“UCU supports the right of all women (including trans women) to safe spaces… UCU also supports a social, rather than a medical, model of gender recognition that will help challenge repressive gender stereotypes in the workplace and in society,” the statement added.

The document focused primarily on gender like this, but that reference to "enabling members to self-identify whether that is being black, disabled, LGBT+ or women" was repeated three times.