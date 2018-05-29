Politics
The New Yorker: Your Man’s Masculinity Is Non-Toxic if He Carries Eco-Friendly ‘Tote Bag’
In A Bizarre Essay On Thursday, The New Yorker Offers Seven Signs That “your Man’s Masculinity Is Non-toxic,” Including The Fact That He Promotes Women In The Workplace, Drinks White Wine, And Cries During Pixar Movies.
The essay, co-written by Karen Chee and Jason Adam Katzenstein, says the first sign that a man possesses non-toxic masculinity is he “carries a tote bag that’s at once pro-environment, pro-feminism, and pro-reading.”
One must assume a gym bag containing sneakers, a sandwich, and a copy of Sports Illustrated is definitely verboten:
The non-toxic masculine man “strictly follows all traffic laws when he plays Grand Theft Auto,” the authors note. “His Sims world is a matriarchy. He does not have a Twitter account.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
In a bizarre essay on Thursday, the New Yorker offers seven signs that “your man’s masculinity is non-toxic,” including the fact that he promotes women in the workplace, drinks white wine, and cries during Pixar movies.