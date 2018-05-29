The New Yorker: Your Man’s Masculinity Is Non-Toxic if He Carries Eco-Friendly ‘Tote Bag’

In A Bizarre Essay On Thursday, The New Yorker Offers Seven Signs That “your Man’s Masculinity Is Non-toxic,” Including The Fact That He Promotes Women In The Workplace, Drinks White Wine, And Cries During Pixar Movies.

The essay, co-written by Karen Chee and Jason Adam Katzenstein, says the first sign that a man possesses non-toxic masculinity is he “carries a tote bag that’s at once pro-environment, pro-feminism, and pro-reading.”

One must assume a gym bag containing sneakers, a sandwich, and a copy of Sports Illustrated is definitely verboten:

The non-toxic masculine man “strictly follows all traffic laws when he plays Grand Theft Auto,” the authors note. “His Sims world is a matriarchy. He does not have a Twitter account.” – READ MORE

