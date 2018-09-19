The New York Times takes it on the chin after asking for help finding ‘false information’

Newspaper told to ‘check the mirror,’ ‘try your newsroom’

A Tuesday request by The New York Times asking for readers’ help in finding examples of “false information” intended to “confuse, mislead, or influence voters” met with predictable results.

I've got some bad news for you. https://t.co/T3ngFQ6IyD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2018

“Have you checked your op-ed page lately?” tweeted on commentator in a typical post.

Others jabs included, “Buy a mirror,” “Look within,” “Start with every article you publish,” and “The offices of Bret Stephens and Maggie Haberman are right down the hall.” – READ MORE

A New York Times Headline Attacks Un Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Extravagant Curtains, Even Though The Obama Administration Ordered Them In 2016.

The fake news headline snarks, “Nikki Haley’s View of New York Is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701.”

In the first paragraph, the far-left Times goes on to attack Haley and President Trump’s State Department because they “spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.”

The word “spent” is crucial, however, because after five whole paragraphs describing Haley’s “spectacular views” in her leased $58,000 a month “full-floor penthouse, with handsome hardwood floors covering large open spaces stretching nearly 6,000 square feet,” the Times at long last reveals the truth… …

The Obama administration ordered those $52,701 curtains.

What’s more the Obama administration chose the $58,000 per month penthouse.- READ MORE