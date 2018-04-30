The New York Times editorial board begs Justice Kennedy not to retire

The New York Times never discouraged U.S. Supreme CourtJustice Anthony Kennedy from retiring during the Obama administration, but the newspaper’s editorial board is now literally begging him to stick around.

Headlined “Please Stay, Justice Kennedy,” the open letter in Saturday’s edition implored him to remain on the high court amid rumors of his retirement, saying “[y]our departure right now from the Supreme Court would have dire consequences for the country.”

Dear Justice Kennedy, please don't go. Sincerely, America https://t.co/ImoBRuQbTK — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) April 29, 2018

Why? If Mr. Kennedy leaves, his seat would be filled by President Trump, which would mean “the court will have a locked-in right-wing majority for the rest of most of our lifetimes. They [Republicans] won’t even have to steal a seat to do it.”- READ MORE

