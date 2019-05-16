‘The Most Enduring Moral, Political Issue of Our Time’: Brit Hume on Abortion Debate

The pro-choice versus pro-life debate is the “most enduring moral and political issue of our time,” Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Wednesday.

“I think in the long run, the pro-life side will win,” Hume said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

However, he cautioned that the court system is not likely to uphold Alabama’s new, restrictive abortion law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

Ivey, a Republican, said in a statement that the law is a “powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

The law will make nearly all abortions in the state illegal and make performing one a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison unless the mother’s health is at risk, with no exceptions for women impregnated by rape or incest. – READ MORE