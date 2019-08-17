The Mooch: Donald Trump ‘Losing It Mentally’

The brewing feud between President Trump and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci escalated this week when the former staffer questioned the president’s mental health and denounced him as “worse than racist.”

“I think the guy is losing it, mentally,” Scaramucci told Vanity Fair. “He has declining mental faculties; he’s becoming more petulant; he’s becoming more impetuous. Okay, you see just by the way he’s sweating, his body’s not doing well.”

Scaramucci’s comments erupted in response to President Trump’s visits to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the mass shootings, during which the president’s critics believed he made the trip all about himself.

“It’s obviously not a guy that takes care of himself, right? And he doesn’t listen to anybody. And just think about this, okay? There’s no one — there’s no Jim Mattis; there’s no Gary Cohn; there’s no one to check him anymore. Whatever my differences were with General John Kelly, after he left, this thing has completely unspooled.” – READ MORE