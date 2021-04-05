The Media Swooned Because Jill Biden Put On A Wig And Handed Out Ice Cream For April Fools

First Lady Jill Biden disguised herself as a flight attendant on Thursday for a small April Fools prank that left the press pool swooning, according to a tweeted report.

The first lady handed out Dove ice cream bars while wearing a badge that said “Jasmine” and donning a black wig, pantsuit and mask, according to a pool report shared by CNN reporter Kate Sullivan.

First Lady Jill Biden disguised herself as a flight attendant to pull off an April Fools prank, according to a pool report. pic.twitter.com/YhWUgDLIcO — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 2, 2021

“About five minutes after she made her way through, Anthony Bernal and Michael LaRosa came back to the press cabin laughing,” according to the report. “Then ‘Jasmine’ reappeared in the press section, now sans wig, revealing herself to be Dr. Jill Biden.”

The flight was en route to Washington from California, the Associated Press reported.

“Pool was indeed totally fooled, but takes comfort in the fact that none of FLOTUS’ recognized Dr. Jill Biden in disguise either,” according to the reported shared by Sullivan. “Bernal and LaRosa reassured the pool they were just as surprised when ‘Jasmine’ revealed her true identity to them.”

Both the press pool and the first lady were reportedly uproarious about the prank before Biden went back to her cabin, the pool report said.

The first lady acknowledged in “Where The Light Enters,” her memoir from 2019, that she enjoys pulling pranks, the AP reported. When her husband was the vice president, Jill Biden allegedly stowed away in an Air Force Two overhead bin and scared the first person who went to put luggage in the overhead bin.